Report: Tom Cruise And Elon Musk To Shoot Movie In Space With NASA And SpaceX

Tom Cruise is giving “Mission: Impossible” an entirely new meaning with his reported plans for a feature film in space.

RELATED: Rob Lowe Recalls Tom Cruise Going ‘Ballistic’ Over Sharing A Room

Cruise is reportedly teaming up with Elon Musk’s SpaceX and NASA for the first-ever narrative feature film shot outside of Earth. The report, which comes from Deadline, assures this is not a “Mission: Impossible” installation.

No studio is currently involved in the planning stages of this film, the publication notes. Actor Glen Powell, who appropriately played real-life astronaut John Glenn in the 2016 drama “Hidden Figures”, reacted to the news.

RELATED: Val Kilmer Talks Tracheotomy, Working On ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

I think we all saw this coming… “Tom Cruise To Shoot Movie in Space” https://t.co/0e2kPgPWny — Glen Powell (@glenpowell) May 5, 2020

“I think we all saw this coming,” he tweeted referencing Cruise’s daredevil ways.

ET Canada has reached out to Cruise’s rep for a statement.