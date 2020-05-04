Amy Schumer Brings Comedy To Cooking In New Show From Quarantine

Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer are hosting a cooking show from their home during isolation.

The Food Network show will follow Schumer and Fischer, a professional chef, preparing meals in their real kitchen for “Amy Schumer Learns To Cook” while Schumer makes cocktails.

“Some people flip houses, we flip latkes,” the comedian says in the trailer as Fischer holds up a homemade cardboard sign on what they are making.

“This tastes like bacon,” Schumer said while tasting another item. “That’s because it is bacon,” he responds.

While speaking to Howard Stern about when the Food Network approached them the first thing she told them was, “I don’t know how to cook.”

Eventually, they reached a deal with the network donating $50k to multiple food banks.

“It’s just us being ourselves, so I’m trashing him…and we lose focus…it’s just ridiculous,” she added. “I am learning how to cook, which is cool, because I didn’t know.”

“Amy Schumer Leans To Cook” premieres May 11 at 10 p.m ET.