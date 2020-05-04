Elon Musk And Grimes Welcome Their 1st Child

Elon Musk just appeared to confirm the arrival of his baby in the most Elon Musk way possible.

Musk reacted on Monday to a headline reading, “400 Miles With A Tesla Model S? EPA Denies Claim That Testing Was Faulty.” Musk argued, “Weird that EPA would deny this. We have precise car logs that confirm it happened. Happy to provide them.”

Weird that EPA would deny this. We have precise car logs that confirm it happened. Happy to provide them. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2020

One fan replied to Musk’s car-related comment to ask about his incoming baby with partner Grimes. Musk responded, revealing the baby was “a few hours away!” He later circled back to the tweet and confirmed, “Mom and baby all good.”

The South African magnate, 48, and the Canadian songstress, 32, confirmed they were dating on May 7, 2018. It was revealed in January that Grimes was expecting a child.

Mom & baby all good — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

ET Canada has reached out to Grimes’ rep for a comment.