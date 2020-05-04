Jojo Sympathizes With Taylor Swift’s Record Label Woes: ‘I’m On The Side Of These Women’

Jojo can sympathize with Taylor Swift and the latter’s disputes with former record label Big Machine Records and Scooter Braun.

Jojo recently told People that Swift offered her support after Jojo was forced out of the music industry by her own label. Jojo was embroiled in a legal battle with her former record label who literally owned her voice and barred her from releasing any music while under contract.

“She was just like, ‘I can’t believe everything you’re going through. This is so f**ed up, so wrong, blah, blah, blah,’” Jojo shared. “And of course, she couldn’t have ever known that she would go through something similar where her catalogue was bought from her.”

Jojo did note, however, that her situation is not identical to Braun purchasing Swift’s masters.

“I was literally being completely silenced,” she said. “Taylor is in a different position in her career. I was really sidelined, and it was pretty hurtful. I don’t think that her career is suffering because of whatever happened. They’re still available on streaming services; that’s the difference.”

Jojo also expressed that she has no personal gripes with Braun.

“I’m on the side of these women. But, at the end of the day, the situation between her and Scooter is vastly different than what I was going through with Blackground,” JoJo expressed. “To be honest, I don’t have any problem with Scooter Braun.”

“I think he’s a really smart man — but it does suck to feel like you are not in control of your own s**t,” Jojo concluded.