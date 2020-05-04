Anderson Cooper Hired Andy Cohen’s Nanny, ‘We’ve Been Talking About This For A Long Time’

Anderson Cooper is using the same nanny his BFF Andy Cohen.

Cooper, who welcomed his son Wyatt via surrogate last week, is hiring the same caretaker that Cohen used for the first year of his son Benjamin’s life.

“I’ve been talking about my nanny [saying] she’s leaving, that she’s gonna go help out a friend, and the moment Anderson announced it I got a bunch of DMs from eagle-eared Radio Andy listeners saying, ‘Wait … is that where your nanny went?’ The answer is yes, that is where my nanny went,” Cohen confirmed.

“We had long planned this transition, but I certainly didn’t expect it to happen during a quarantine, of course. So we had to really handle this hand-off from one home to the next very carefully, but we did and she is now with Anderson and I know she’s gonna get Wyatt on a great sleep schedule just like she got Ben,” he added.

Cohen went onto say, “I’m so happy for Anderson. We’ve been talking about this for a long time and I have been really enjoying Anderson coming over. His visits with Ben have taken on a special significance since we both knew for a while that Anderson was planning on [becoming a dad] himself.”