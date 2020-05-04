‘Extraction’ Is Getting A Sequel Thanks To Its Massive Netflix Debut

Chris Hemsworth definitely knows how to bring in an audience, and his latest Netflix offering, “Extraction”, is already getting a follow-up.

After the high-octane action thriller exploded in its debut — and is on its way to possibly earning the title for most-watched Netflix original movie — the film’s screenwriter, Joe Russo, has been tapped to write a sequel, according to multiple reports.

“The deal is closed for me to write “Extraction 2″, and we are in the formative stages of what the story can be,” Russo said in a statement to Deadline on Monday.

“We’re not committing yet to whether that story goes forward, or backward in time,” Russo added. “We left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience.”