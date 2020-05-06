Chloë Sevigny Shares Newborn Baby’s Name, First Photo

Chloë Sevigny is adding to the family.

Sevigny and her boyfriend, Sinisa Mackovic, welcomed their first child together over the weekend, a rep for the 45-year-old “Kids” actress confirmed to People.

“Chloë had her baby on Saturday and all are happy and healthy,” they added.

On Wednesday, Sevigny shared a photo of herself, Mackovic and their new arrival.

“Welcome to the world Vanja Sevigny Mackovic,” she wrote in the caption. “Blessings to all the other families giving birth during this time.”

Previously, the couple revealed they were days away from the due date and still hadn’t selected a name.

“Our baby’s due in eight days and we don’t have a name yet,” Sevigny said during a Q&A with Homme Girls on Instagram.

News of the pregnancy first broke in January. Congratulations to the happy couple.