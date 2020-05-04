Jonathan Scott Says ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Producers ‘Cut Out A Bunch’ Of The Episode Because Of His Flirting

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel found love on “Carpool Karaoke” but it was not all meant for public consumption.

Jonathan and Deschanel reflected on their first encounter when guest-starring on the “At Home with Linda and Drew Scott” podcast. Jonathan has previously admitted he was flirting hard, but the new podcast reveals just how obvious his moves were.

“You were being very gentlemanly,” Deschanel reflected. “I actually asked my publicist, who is also one of my best friends, ‘Do you think he was flirting? And she was like, ‘Oh, yes.'”

In Jonathan’s defence, his twin brother Drew could tell the “New Girl” actress was flirting back: “When we saw the first cut [of the episode] from Corden’s gang there, I looked at it and was like yeah, ‘she’s definitely flirting with Jonathan.'”

“I thought I was playing it cool,” Jonathan laughed. “But the producer said I was flirting so hard that they had to cut a bunch of it out.”

Jonathan and Deschanel have been together since August 2019.