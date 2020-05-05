Darren Criss Says Original ‘Hollywood’ Script Was ‘Super-Charged Sexually’

Darren Criss says the original script for Ryan Murphy’s “Hollywood” series had him on edge.

The actor appeared on Seth Rudetsky’s “Stars In The House” charity livestream and dished on the new Netflix mini-series.

“There’s no f**ing numbers on the dial anymore for how raunchy it was. They dialled it back severely to focus more on the heart and the hope,” Criss said via Entertainment Weekly. “There was s**t I clutched my pearls at.”

“The descriptions of stuff were uber-salacious,” Criss continued. “The vibe was super-charged sexuality. How you shoot a scene and how it’s written, there’s a margin of disparity. But it certainly did make the initial read-through a little terrifying.”

Co-star David Corenswet added: “The initial draft of the script was very graphic… They toned it down.”

“Hollywood” premiered May 1 on Netflix.