Sandra Oh Plays Game Of ‘Is It Canadian?’ With Jimmy Kimmel & Gets The Perfect Score

Sandra Oh made Canadians proud during her appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday.

Oh took part in a quick game called “Is it Canadian?”, with Kimmel asking if numerous objects were created in the country or not.

The items in question were the Zamboni machine, the Hawaiian pizza, flannel, the California roll, and peanut butter.

Oh managed to get every question right — see what the answers were in the clip above.

The star even had a quick question for Kimmel, asking him which famous Canadian was on her shirt.

Before the game, the actress confirmed she’s not in quarantine with her parents, who regularly accompany her to the “JKL!” studio, right now but has been in touch with them more than usual.

She also discussed bringing the “Killing Eve” season 3 release date forward while people are stuck at home.