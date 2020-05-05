James Corden Throws His Own Met Gala With Pets

The coronavirus pandemic may have put off the 2020 Met Gala but fashion finds a way.

RELATED: James Corden Is Personally Covering Wages For All His Furloughed ‘Late Late Show’ Staff

On Monday’s “The Late Late Show”, James Corden hosted his own event with the help of viewers at home dubbed “The Late Late Pet Gala”.

Corden had viewers submit photos of their pets dressed up in outrageous and hilarious costumes, complete with stylist Brad Goreski on hand to offer commentary.

RELATED: James Corden Shares The Real Reason He Didn’t Drive During Justin Bieber’s Carpool Karaoke

“The Met Gala red carpet has become a place where you can make a very bold statement and I think Baby really does this,” Goreski said of one chihuahua wearing a gorgeous red cape.

Another dog named Brutus, wearing an elaborate white dress, got Corden and Goreski’s attention, coming away the night’s fashion winner.