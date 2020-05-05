Bruce Willis Reunites With Wife Emma Heming And Their Children

Bruce Willis is finally back at home with his wife and kids.

The 65-year-old “Die Hard” star had been spending his quarantine with his ex-wife Demi Moore and their three kids: Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah.

RELATED: Bruce Willis And Demi Moore Dance It Out During Quarantine

But now, Willis has been joined by his current wife Emma Heming and their two children — Mabel and Evelyn — at Moore’s Idaho property.

Heming shared photos and video of the reunited family on her Instagram Stories, including a clip of the couple riding a mower.

The 49-year-old mother of two also noted that they had arrived in time for Willis to be present for Evelyn’s sixth birthday.

RELATED: Scout Willis Reveals Why Dad Bruce Willis Is Quarantining With Ex Demi Moore And Not His Wife Emma Heming And Their Young Daughters

According to the Daily Mail, Heming had originally planned to go to Idaho but elected to stay in Los Angeles as the coronavirus outbreak began affecting travel.

The couple have been married since 2009. Willis and Moore split in 2000.