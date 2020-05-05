Mick Jagger Shows Jimmy Fallon How To Do Something ‘Useful’ During Quarantine

Mick Jagger is stepping up during his time in quarantine.

In a surprise appearance on “The Tonight Show”, the Rolling Stones frontman starred in a BBC News parody video introduced by Jimmy Fallon.

In the old-fashioned-style clip, Jagger plays a man carelessly strumming on his guitar during the pandemic as a voice-over narrator calls him out.

The musician then takes to doing chores around the house, like fixing a door, tending to a car motor, chopping vegetables, gardening, and herding sheep.

Jagger and the rest of the Stones have been busy lately. Despite cancelling their planned summer tour, the band have released the new single “Living in a Ghost Town” and performed remotely during the “One World: Together at Home” benefit special.