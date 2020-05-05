Ricky Gervais Discusses That Judi Dench Genitals Comment, Admits He Had To OK It With Many Lawyers Before Golden Globes

Ricky Gervais said there was quite a bit of discussion regarding what to call Judi Dench’s genitals before this year’s Golden Globes.

Gervais hosted the star-studded ceremony again and, as per usual, he made quite a few controversial jokes.

RELATED: Ricky Gervais Joins Jimmy Fallon For Some Social Distancing Laughs, Wine, And Games

He commented at one point that Dench, 85, “said [her part in the musical ‘Cats’] was the role she was born to play – because she loves nothing better than getting down on the carpet, lifting up her leg and licking her own minge,” which, for obvious reasons, got people talking.

Gervais spoke about the whole thing during an appearance on Monday’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers”, telling the host: “I turn up [to the Globes] the day before, with a piece of paper with about 20 jokes. I don’t show it to anyone, I don’t rehearse, but I do have to show it to a lawyer, to make sure I don’t break the law or libel anyone.

“And I never have. I’ve always read it to a lawyer an hour before and they’ve gone, ‘Yeah, that’s fine, that’s fine.’ This time, I went into a room, and there was about 15. I don’t know if they’re getting more nervous about me, or times have changed…”

RELATED: Ricky Gervais Admits He’s Amazed By The Response To His Netflix Series ‘After Life’

The comedian continued, “I do the monologue – it’s a tough crowd, 15 executives and some lawyers – but I do it, and it’s fine.

“The big discussion was the riff on the movie ‘Cats’. They were worried about minge. One of them looked it up, and said it was a ‘vulgar term for vagina.’ I went, ‘All slang is a vulgar term.’

“The lawyer went, ‘You can say vagina’. I’m not gonna say vagina! That’s worse! That’s so clinical. So I persuaded them that ‘minge’ was fine.”

Gervais also addressed his prescient tweet about Donald Trump and those “bleach” comments, telling Meyers: “Sometimes you don’t want to be right.”

See more in the clip below.