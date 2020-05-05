Kelly Clarkson Credits Cedrice For ‘Crazy Cool’ Cover Of Billie Eilish’s ‘Everything I Wanted’

Kelly Clarkson loves Cedrice’s performance on “The Voice” almost as much as this author loves alliteration (see headline).

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Admits Her Patience Is ‘Being Tested’

“The Voice” has managed to keep up the network television aesthetic while transitioning to a socially distant format. That did not stop Cedrice from dripping in charisma and funk with her cover of “everything i wanted” by Billie Eilish.

“I love what this show does for people, man, but you do not need a show,” Clarkson praised Cedrice following her performance. “You are such a standalone artist and human being. I don’t even know if I’ve come into contact with someone as cool as you.

“I cannot wait to come to your concert, I cannot wait to buy your record… I am so proud that you are on my team.”

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Performs Flawless Rendition Of Madonna’s ‘Like A Prayer’

Cedrice’s performance was not perfect but one look at the YouTube comments section will confirm that people see her as a true artist.