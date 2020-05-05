Russell Crowe Almost Turned Down ‘Gladiator’ Because He ‘Thought It Wasn’t A Movie’

Russell Crowe nearly passed on the role of Maximus in Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator”.

On the 20th anniversary of the film, which would go on to win five Oscars including Best Picture and nab Crowe the Best Actor award, the Aussie star tells Variety he had reservations about the script.

“I’d read the script and I thought it wasn’t a movie,” Crowe explains. The actor has been open about the lack of a finished “Gladiator” script when filming began, with the cast improvising many lines of dialogue. But Crowe and Scott were both sold on the pitch by producer Walter Parkes. Parkes famously convinced Scott to direct by showing him a painting of Emperor Nero giving the thumbs down to a gladiator.

Crowe continues: “But then Parkes said, ‘It’s 184 A.D., you’re a Roman general, and you’re going to be directed by Ridley Scott.’ And that was enough for me to want to talk to Ridley.”

The actor, however, wasn’t exactly in “Gladiator” shape when the project came to him.

“I was just coming off the shoot of ‘The Insider.’ I was gigantic. I had no hair because I had been wearing a wig on that movie, so I had shaved my head to make it more comfortable and the wigs go on quicker. I didn’t look like any Roman general,” he adds.

Even 20 years later, Crowe is still surprised at his Academy Award win, taking the award home over Tom Hanks in “Cast Away”, Geoffrey Rush in “Quills”, Ed Harris in “Pollock” and Javier Bardem in “Before Night Falls”.

“I had no idea at all that I would actually be winning that night,” he recalls. “I think that year was a really incredible lineup of actors. In that moment when my name was read out, it’s kind of like the ground drops away from underneath you.”

The movie is a proud achievement for Crowe, especially given the longevity and popularity of the film.

“The standout thing with this film, and 20 years later I can say with confidence that somewhere in the world, today, tonight, that movie will be played on primetime. And it’s 20 years since it came out,” he says. “Not every movie lasts in that way.”

A “Gladiator” sequel was announced in 2018 but there has been no further update on the status of Scott’s project.