Linda Cardellini Is Homeschooling With Help From ‘Wheel Of Fortune’

Linda Cardellini is “deep in the homeschooling.”

The “Dead to Me” star is on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Tuesday and talks about what parenting has been like under quarantine, particular when it comes to educating her daughter.

“It may be my most challenging role,” she says, explaining that she gets a little help from “Wheel of Fortune”.

“I love ‘Wheel of Fortune’, I’m a huge game-show person, so sometimes I convince her that it’s time for spelling, and we do some ‘Wheel of Fortune’ playing,” Cardellini laughs.

She also reveals that she does a lot of jump-rope games with her daughter at home, though it’s a little difficult given the height difference between her daughter and husband.