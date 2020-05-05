Patti LuPone Jokes That Meryl Streep & Friends ‘Trashed The Number’ With Their ‘Ladies Who Lunch’ Performance

Patti LuPone isn’t sure she can ever sing “Ladies Who Lunch” again.

The Tony-winning actress has been performing the song on Broadway in the musical Company but she may have just been outdone by none other than Meryl Streep.

Last week, Streep went viral, along with Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald, for their at-home rendition of the song during the Stephen Sondheim 90th-birthday livestream event.

In an interview with PrideSource, LuPone admitted, “When it was over, I went, ‘I’ll never be able to sing “Ladies Who Lunch” again!’ I don’t think they set the bar – I think they trashed the number!”

“They set the bar for trashing the number?” the reporter clarified.

“Yeah, exactly!” LuPone said. “That’s what I think! I mean, I say that with great humour but I’m not going to be able to sing it without thinking of them doing it. This is all joke, by the way! This is all humour!”