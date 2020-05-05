Ellen Surprises Doctor Who Almost Died From COVID-19 By Welcoming Some Of The Doctors & Nurses Who Helped Save His Life

Things get emotional on Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” as she talks to an ER doctor who almost died from COVID-19.

DeGeneres welcomes emergency room physician Dr. Ryan Padgett at Kirkland, WA’s EvergreenHealth Medical Center and his new wife Connie from Seattle, to the show to discuss his miraculous recovery from the virus.

Dr. Padgett, who has been a doctor for 17 years and treated over 40,000 patients, explains how he contracted COVID-19 in March and was put on a ventilator for two weeks, a week of that being on life support after suffering multi-system organ failure.

He says of how scary it was, “At that point, no one had come off of it.”

Connie adds, “The reality was terrifying. When he was going downhill I couldn’t even FaceTime with him. There were days I didn’t get out of bed, it was quite horrible.”

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Has The Sweetest Surprise For A 15-Year-Old Cancer Survivor

Dr. Padgett says how an experimental treatment helped him make a full recovery and tells DeGeneres about his and Connie’s decision to push up their wedding.

The talk-show host then surprises Dr. Padgett and Connie by welcoming some of the doctors and nurses who helped save his life, with one doctor explaining how things had gotten especially tough when Connie asked him whether she should postpone her wedding, knowing Dr. Padgett might not make it.

RELATED: Inspirational Teacher Breaks Down In Tears As She Receives The Sweetest Surprise From Ellen DeGeneres

Plus, DeGeneres keeps the surprises coming by donating $20,000 in Dr. Padgett’s name to GetUsPPE.org, which gets personal protective equipment to healthcare heroes, courtesy of Shutterfly.