Arnold Schwarzenegger Celebrates Son’s University Graduation: You ‘Make Me Burst With Pride’

Arnold Schwarzenegger is celebrating a significant milestone in the life of his son Christopher Schwarzenegger.
Schwarzenegger announced on Monday that Christopher, one of his two youngest sons, has graduated from the University of Michigan. The former governor of California applauded his boy as “a champion” that made him “burst with pride.”
Christopher, you are a champion and I love you. I know your graduation from Michigan wasn’t the big celebration you dreamed about for years, but walking across a stage isn’t what makes me so proud of you: it’s your compassion, your hard work, your vision, your critical thinking, and your selflessness that make me burst with pride. I can’t wait to watch you keep climbing and succeeding.
Christopher’s graduation took place online as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schwarzenegger shares Christopher, 22, with ex-wife Maria Shriver.