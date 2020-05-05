Arnold Schwarzenegger Celebrates Son’s University Graduation: You ‘Make Me Burst With Pride’

Christopher Schwarzenegger. Photo: Instagram/Arnold Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger is celebrating a significant milestone in the life of his son Christopher Schwarzenegger.

Schwarzenegger announced on Monday that Christopher, one of his two youngest sons, has graduated from the University of Michigan. The former governor of California applauded his boy as “a champion” that made him “burst with pride.”

Christopher’s graduation took place online as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schwarzenegger shares Christopher, 22, with ex-wife Maria Shriver.

