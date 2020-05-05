Daniel Radcliffe Reads ‘Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone’ As Part Of Celeb-Filled ‘Harry Potter At Home’

Daniel Radcliffe is reprising his role as the Boy Who Lived…sort of.

The actor joins a growing list of celebs and “Harry Potter” franchise alum to read chapters from J.K. Rowling’s beloved series of books as part of the “Harry Potter At Home” initiative. The reading series is happening to help “banish boredom” during the pandemic and is available in audio form on Spotify and by video on HarryPotterAtHome.com.

Radcliffe, 30, kicks things off by reading the first chapter of the book that started it all – Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone (or Sorcerer’s Stone for our American friends). Radcliffe will be joined by “Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them” star Eddie Redmayne and Noma Dumezweni of the British stage play Harry Potter And The Cursed Child. Stephen Fry, who narrates several “Harry Potter” video games, and actress Claudia Kim, who plays the snake Nagini, will also participate, as will Dakota Fanning and David Beckham.

This is the closest fans will get to Radcliffe returning to the role that made him famous. He told Variety earlier this year that although he doesn’t like to say no, returning to the role is “not something that I’m rushing to do.”

“I feel like those films have moved on and they’re doing just fine without us. I’m happy to keep it that way. I like what my life is now,” he shared. “I’m not saying that I’ll never go back into any franchise, but I like the flexibility that I have with my career now. And I don’t want to get into a situation where I’m signed up for one series for years in advance.”