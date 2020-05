The dog really ate it this time.

On Tuesday’s “Good Morning America”, Lara Spencer had an adorable incident with her dog.

RELATED: James Corden Throws His Own Met Gala With Pets

My dog ate my pop news script is the new my dog ate my homework πŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/iEpeE0jSjQ — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 5, 2020

“Umm, have you heard the expression, ‘The dog ate my homework’?” she said, laughing as her pet pup chewed on her script live on the air.

RELATED: Chris Evans Tries To Groom His Dog: ‘It Went So Wrong, So Fast’

Viewers at home loved the mishap.

Love the pup — Deborah A Blair (@911duchess) May 5, 2020