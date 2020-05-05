Nikki Bella Reflects On John Cena Relationship: ‘I Stuffed My Desire For Marriage And Kids As Deep As I Could’

Nikki Bella and John Cena just weren’t meant to be, but it took Bella a long time to understand that.

Bella and Cena’s high-profile relationship, which sparked in the WWE world and ignited pop culture, came to an unceremonious end when their wedding was called off three weeks out. Bella reflected on her romance with Cena in her new book, Incomparable.

“Rather than turn and face that, I pushed it under the carpet and figured I could pretend like it wasn’t there. Because I was terrified of losing my love, I stuffed my desire for marriage and kids as deep as I could,” Nikki wrote in the book (via Us Weekly).

“He had made it clear that they weren’t on the menu for him,” she explained. “That’s tough, though, because if you’re inclined that way, then the more you grow to love someone, the more you want it all. I stopped giving voice to those needs, though. I was worried my ex would call it off and let me go.”

Bella, 36, is expecting her first child with her “Dancing with the Stars” partner Artem Chigvintsev. Looking back on her time with Cena, Bella regrets how she handled herself.

“I have many regrets about that relationship,” Bella admitted. “The primary one is that I wish I’d known myself better before I got into it. I wish I’d understood how the patterns in my life, and my relationship with my own father, informed how I react to love, boundaries, and feelings of abandonment.

“I think I could have averted some of what happened,” she concluded. “Because my dad left when I was 15, I learned how to fill in the holes. I expect to be left behind and to find a way to not confront or acknowledge those feelings of loneliness and abandonment.”