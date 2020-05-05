Miley Cyrus Jokes About Her ‘Joe Exotic Mullet,’ Says She Slides Into People’s DMs To Book Guests For ‘Bright Minded’

Miley Cyrus discusses her successful Instagram Live show “Bright Minded: Live with Miley” in a new interview with WSJ. Magazine.

Cyrus admits she started off by just trying to provide some escapism during this tough time.

“I started calling it a show, and everyone was like, ‘OK, honey, we’ll play along with your little fantasy.’ Then, all of a sudden, I’m talking to Senator Elizabeth Warren!”

Cyrus says of her show’s influence: “I’m so involved in the show—writing the intro, writing the questions and making sure I know all the information about the guests—I didn’t have a lot of time to look at the way that the press was receiving it.”



The singer says she started getting guest requests through Instagram, but that’s definitely fine with her because she’s used to sliding into people’s DMs.

“I only knew my community was finding peace in it. Selena Gomez DM’d me and said, ‘I love what you’re doing with this platform; I’m so inspired. I’d love to talk about my story and talk about mental health,'” Cyrus continues.

“Then the folks that I’m talking to now, the everyday activists, started sliding into my DMs and started saying, ‘Hey, we’d love to talk about Skid Row, and we want to talk about indigenous peoples, and we want to talk about the way that this is affecting the environment.’ It was cool to see everyone coming into my direct messages. When my community and peers and local heroes and activists started reaching out to me, I knew I had something special that was actually doing what it was created to do. It was connecting people.”

The musician, who says she’s well aware the lockdown isn’t the same for celebs, insists, “I am the ultimate slide-into-the-DMs! This is the way that I have communicated and actually gotten things done for years. I ended up thinking, S**t, I might as well send one to Reese Witherspoon. She’s probably not going to answer, but OK. And then she answered and said she would love to give me a couple minutes. That was awesome. [I did that] with people that I knew and people that I didn’t know.”



She then talks about her mullet and how it’s to coincide with her new music.

“Yeah, I kind of finished my record and I was ready to go to all these festivals, but it’s hard to feel appropriate releasing music at this time. But I made a record that’s kind of rock influenced, hence my mullet,” Cyrus adds. “This was not just a random Wednesday ‘Tiger King’ haircut. This was to go with the new music, but now I’m rolling through Calabasas with a Joe Exotic mullet.”