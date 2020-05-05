Angelina Jolie Calls On Congress To Help Feed Families: ‘Children Are Going Hungry’

Angelina Jolie wants the U.S. government to do more to help people in need.

The award-winning actress and humanitarian wrote a letter to U.S. congressional leaders, calling on elected officials to increase food stamp benefits program SNAP during the coronavirus crisis.

RELATED: Angelina Jolie Says Her Family Is ‘All Locked In’ During Coronavirus Pandemic

“Many of the most vulnerable children in America have missed nearly 740 million meals at school, due to closure resulting from the rapid spread of coronavirus. With parents facing lost jobs and wages, many of these children are going hungry,” she wrote, according to USA Today.

“While strengthening SNAP will not alleviate all of the challenges low-income families are facing during the public health emergency, it will help ensure that fewer children go to bed hungry in our country,” Jolie continued.

RELATED: Angelina Jolie Tells Parents They Don’t Have To Be ‘Perfect’ Just To Be ‘Honest’

Last month, Jolie spoke during a video conference call with food banks and other non-profit organizations.

“I knew that there were problems in America. I knew that there was poverty,” she said. “I could not believe when I realized how many school children in America were dependent on a meal to not go hungry. I was so disgusted that we have gotten to this point as a country.”