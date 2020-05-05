Jack Osbourne Says An Ozzy And Sharon Biopic Is ‘Absolutely’ In ‘Motion’

Jack Osbourne says you should not be surprised to learn of an Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne biopic later this year.

Osbourne revealed the news on episode 521 of “The Jasta Show”. Jack, the youngest child of the famous couple, said no studio is currently involved with the film.

“There are absolutely things in motion right now to make that a reality,” he revealed, per NME. “I think in the next few months, you’ll probably see something coming up about it. But we haven’t landed [at a studio] yet. So, fingers crossed.

“I think the time period I would do it in, I would be a child in it,” Osbourne added. “So I wouldn’t be so heavily featured. It’s gonna be more about my mom and dad making their way through the world. I would be in the background just being annoying.”

There has been no formal announcement about the biopic.