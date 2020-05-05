CammWess Pays Tribute To Bill Withers With ‘The Voice’ Performance

CammWess lets his talent shine through.

On the latest episode of “The Voice” the singer performed a cover of the late Bill Withers hit “Ain’t No Sunshine”.

Playing along on his guitar, CammWess paid tribute to the legendary musician, who passed away in March.

The coaches were also impressed, with Kelly Clarkson praising him.

“You made it your own,” she said.

John Legend added, “Your choices are so good. Love it.”