Shailene Woodley Says It Would Be ‘Very Cool To Be An Extra’ In ‘Stars Wars’

Shailene Woodley is a huge “Star Wars” fan.

The actress, 28, joined Conan O’Brien as a remote guest on “#ConanAtHome” Monday night, on “Star Wars” day (May 4), and gushed about her love of the franchise, even admitting her loved reached obsession as a kid.

“I – as a child in kindergarten – refused to go by my name,” Woodley explained. “People had to call me Leia.”

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon Shows Off His Impressive Handstand Skills With Shailene Woodley During ‘Tonight Show’ Interview

The “Big Little Lies” star also used the opportunity to pitch herself to J.J. Abrams for the next film.

“If the opportunity to be a lead in a ‘Star Wars’ film came around, listen – I wouldn’t say no,” she joked, adding, “But I also think it would be very cool to be an extra.”

Woodley’s new film “Endings, Beginnings” opposite Sebastian Stan is available on demand now.