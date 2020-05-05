Allison Janney Is Self-Isolating With Her Parents And Showing Off Her Childhood Bedroom

Oscar-winner Allison Janney is quarantining at her parents’ home in Dayton, Ohio after sudden lockdown orders left her holed up in her childhood home.

The “Bad Education” star was a guest on “The Late Late Show” on Monday, showing host James Corden her bedroom she grew up in, complete with the floral-patterned bedspread, curtains and wallpaper she had picked out as a child.

“I didn’t expect to be here as long as I’ve been here,” the “I, Tonya” actress says. “I just decided to stay and take care of them,” she explains, adding, “I’m gonna stay here as long as it takes to see them through this.”

Not having packed for an extended stay, Janney, 60, says she has “three pairs of sweatpants” and has “been wearing a lot of my mother’s cardigans.”

“We haven’t spent this much time together since literally, I was in 10th grade,” she says.

Janney has been keeping a low-profile, revealing she only goes out in a hat, sunglasses, and a very special mask with “Tiger Kings”‘s Joe Exotic on it.

Joking that wearing a mask must be “heaven for someone like Beyonce going out and no one knows who she is,” Janney says she and her dad have been passing the time by “Marie Kondo-ing” the family home.

