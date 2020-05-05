The Obamas To Give Speeches At YouTube’s Virtual Graduation Ceremony, BTS, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys & More To Make Appearances

The Obamas are set a number of students’ dreams come true by delivering commencement addresses at an upcoming virtual graduation ceremony.

YouTube just announced their “Dear Class of 2020” project, with former president Barack Obama and wife Michelle among a star-studded lineup.

BTS, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, and Zendaya will also be among those making appearances.

BTS and others will perform at a virtual grad night afterparty.

Mrs. Obama’s “Reach Higher” initiative will host a full hour of content to kick off the ceremony.

The virtual commencement will be a “celebration bringing together inspirational leaders, celebrities and creators to celebrate graduates, their families, and their communities,” YouTube confirms.

The star-studded, multi-hour event premieres Saturday, June 6.

“Graduation is a tradition that students and families look forward to and with the current state of the world, YouTube is lending some inspiration in the form of a virtual commencement,” said Susanne Daniels, global head of original content for YouTube. “We hope bringing together noteworthy, influential speakers along with performances from some of their favourite artists will provide encouragement for the students who have worked so hard to get here.”

The full schedule of commencement events will be available on the Learn@Home site beginning May 17. Graduates can also set a reminder for the show and sign their name on the Dear Class of 2020 Shout Out Board here.