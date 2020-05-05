Stephen Curry Delivers Inspirational Speech For The Graduating Classes Of 2020

Stephen Curry is celebrating the graduating classes of 2020, whose ceremonies have been cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

So to make sure the students get some love, Curry delivered his own inspirational commencement speech during Chase’s virtual “Show Me Your Walk” event to honour this year’s graduates – Kevin Hart and Serena Williams also participated.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity to congratulate you, the undefeated class of 2020,” Curry said. “You are my kind of people, you know that. You’re record-setting, history-making, and you show up to win, even in the greatest of adversity. You follow through on the promises to yourself, you adapt, you create, you inspire, and you continue to dream big and hope.”

“We are here today to celebrate because we believe the work that you’ve done should be celebrated, no matter what’s going on right now,” he continued. “This commencement honours the early mornings that turned into late nights, the grind every single day to better yourself, and every single moment of sacrifice that you’ve gone through.”

Curry also wanted to make sure the graduates feel special, “While you aren’t crossing the stage this year and it’s obviously different than what you expected, you’re stepping into new roles in the world. You’ll become the innovators, the thought leaders, the artists. You’ll invest in your mental and physical and financial fitness. You’re going to find new ways to benefit everyone on this planet. Most of the time when you hear that, it sounds like an exaggeration, but now we all know that the stakes are at an all-time high.”

Adding, “It’s important work that needs to be done, it has to be done, and gratefully I know I’m happy to say that you are the class that’s going to take on this challenge.”