Selena Gomez To Star In New Cooking Show

Selena Gomez is coming to TV in an unexpected way.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Gomez will star in an untitled new cooking series slated to air this summer.

The 10-episode series, shot at home in quarantine, will find the “Bad Liar” singer navigating the unfamiliar world of the kitchen.

Despite all her talents, Gomez could use some help with cooking, so in each episode she will enlist a master chef to remotely help her learn what she’s doing with knives, ovens, skillets and more.

“I’ve always been very vocal about my love of food. I think I’ve been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I’ve answered that it would be fun to be a chef. I definitely don’t have the formal training though! Like many of us while being home I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen,” Gomez said in a statement.