‘The Voice’ Singer Michael Williams Nabs Place In Top 17, Impresses Judges With Harry Styles Cover

“The Voice” judges loved Michael Williams’ performance of Harry Styles’ “Sign of the Times” during the Top 17 performance show Monday.

Williams of Team Nick was revealed as the winner of the four-way knockout, and Jonas had nothing but praise for the 18-year-old.

The teen beat Todd Michael Hall (Team Blake), Nelson Cade III (Team Legend) and Samantha Howell (Team Kelly) to nab himself a spot in the live playoffs.

“Oh my God, you’re so rock and roll, man. That was so cool! I love your look. I love your sound. I love what you did at the tail end of that song,” Kelly Clarkson gushed from her home in Montana. “That’s one of my favourite ones actually of his. And I love that you also made it your own. You did a really good job, dude. You’re really cool. I think you’re like the rock and roll vibe of this show.”

Jonas added from his home in Los Angeles, “I will say, we picked this song and obviously Harry is a phenomenal vocalist and really a stylist with his voice. You just set the bar just as high if not higher and I’m really proud of you for that vocal performance.”