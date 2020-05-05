Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Birthday With ‘One More Letter’ From Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant got a special gift from her late husband, Kobe Bryant, on her birthday.

Vanessa turned 38 years old on Tuesday, and shared on Instagram that she recently found a letter from the NBA legend that she’s never read before. Kobe and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, in January alongside seven other victims.

“Yesterday I found an envelope labelled To The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi ❤️” Vanessa wrote alongside a picture of the envelope. “I waited to open one more letter on my birthday. It gave me something to look forward to today.❤️ Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita- my fellow Taurus. Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Vanessa and Kobe were married for 18 years. Vanessa is no stranger to romantic gestures from her husband — he once gave her the famous blue dress and shoes worn by Rachel McAdams in “The Notebook” as a Valentine’s Day present, along with a notebook prop from the movie.

The couple would have celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on April 18. A source told ET that Vanessa planned to celebrate the day with their daughters — 17-year-old Natalia, 3-year-old Bianka and 9-month-old Capri.

