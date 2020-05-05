Barbra Streisand Updates ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ For Frontline Workers

Barbra Streisand has healthcare workers in mind during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Streisand shared a new music video on Instagram set to her song “You’ll Never Walk Alone”. The song was first released in 1997 but most famously performed at the 2001 Emmy Awards in honour of 9/11 victims and first responders.

The song has renewed meaning in light of the novel coronavirus threat. As such, Streisand shared a new video on Instagram in support of Direct Relief.

“I sang this song almost 20 years ago after 9/11,” Streisand wrote at the top of the video. “Today we face another crisis, but I think the words still apply.”

You can support Streisand’s cause at DirectRelief.org.