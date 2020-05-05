Rebel Wilson Builds A Backyard Retreat On The Next ‘Celebrity IOU’

Rebel Wilson is giving her hairdresser an amazing surprise.

The “Pitch Perfect” star is featured on the next episode of HGTV Canada’s “Celebrity IOU” starring Drew and Jonathan Scott, airing May 11.

For the episode, Wilson takes things outdoors to build an incredible backyard retreat for her hairdresser and close friend Nicole and her husband Josh.

“I chose Nicole because she’s my first American friend ever,” Wilson says. “I just remember thinking ‘wow, this girl’s really nice, chill and normal.’ She saved up all her money to buy this house and has nothing left for the outside. To give back to her in this way is just incredible.”

She adds, “I was just always brought up being grateful and giving back to people. I’m so happy we can do this for Nicole and her family.”

“Celebrity IOU” airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV Canada.