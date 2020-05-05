Naomi Campbell Reveals She Shot Stunning ‘Essence’ 50th-Anniversary Issue Cover By Herself

Naomi Campbell is a woman of many talents.

The supermodel ended up shooting and styling her own cover for Essence‘s 50th-anniversary issue due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Campbell, who donned one of her own vintage Chloé dresses for the shoot, shared on Instagram: “It was a very special honour and unusual experience for me to be able to shoot and style my own cover for Essence’s 50th Anniversary Issue. On my iPhone.”

“While it was a sad reminder for me of all the people in media and production who are not able to work due to the coronavirus, it also brought me hope and encouragement to know that our people and our infrastructures are resilient,” the star continued. “We are rooted in knowledge and creativity and continue to take back full control of our narratives. We will come out of this stronger than ever.”

Campbell has also been airing her new YouTube series, “No Filter with Naomi”, during lockdown, featuring an array of A-list guests.