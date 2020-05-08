Eli Rose Releases Debut English Single ‘Rebelle (If I Lie/Rebel)’

Eli Rose is making her English debut.

The Montreal-based pop singer released her single “Rebelle (If I Lie/Rebel)” and its accompanying music video on Friday. The song was released in both English and French.

The song’s visuals are directed by Jeremy Saidon and stars Rose alongside well known Quebec actor Felix Antoine Tremblay. It is set in a 1970s-style house and depicts a couple confronting betrayal within their relationship.

“I wrote ‘Rebel’ from a very personal space,” Rose shared. “ I hope these songs touch you and have the ability to transport you elsewhere… I’d also like to take this opportunity to salute those of you who find yourselves on the frontlines during this pandemic.”

“You are supporting our society,” she continued. “I’m an author, composer and interpreter confined to my home and your dedication to protecting us allows me to create in a safe space. From here on I hope you enjoy these two new songs.”

Rose is an up-and-coming Canadian artist. Her song “Carrousel” has nearly 1 million streams on Spotify and 446,000 views on YouTube.