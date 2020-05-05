Chris Hemsworth Opens Up About Being A Dad To His Three Kids

“Avengers” star Chris Hemsworth is just a regular dad.

The 36-year-old, who is father to daughter India, 7, and 4-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha, tells GQ Australia he can put a lot of pressure on himself when it comes to parenting – especially if there’s a “dad race” involved.

The actor recalls how he put his game face on for a friendly race against other dads.

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth Thanks Fans For Making Netflix Movie ‘Extraction’ The ‘#1 Film On The Planet’

“I literally hadn’t sprinted that much in 12 years, but all I could think of was I’ve got to win this for my daughter,” he says, sharing that he snuck in some “secret stretches” and attempted to psych the competition out. The “Thor: Ragnarok” star naturally won the race, but daughter India missed the entire thing. “My daughter comes over and goes, ‘Dad, did you win?'” he says. “I’m like, ‘What do you mean, did I win? Did you even see it?'”

Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky marvel at the different personalities of their offspring.

“Tristan is so athletic but there’s not an aggressive bone in his body. He’s the most emotional one. Whereas Sasha is like a little gangster,” he says, before launching into a story about his twins.

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth Jokes His Kids Are Coming Out Of Quarantine ‘A Little Dumber’ Because Of His Teaching

“The other day, we were in the park and something happened with Tristan and another kid. He comes over in tears. I’m like, ‘What’s wrong?’ But he didn’t want to tell me,” Hemsworth says, describing the incident. “Sasha’s like, ‘Tristan, what happened?’ They’re four, by the way. ‘Another kid pushed me.’ Sasha goes over to this older kid, taps him on the shoulder and says, ‘Why’d you push my brother?’ I’m stood there thinking, ‘I should step in, but this is awesome.'”

Hemsworth says his role as a dad has affected the acting opportunities he accepts.

“There’s times when I’ve thought, ‘Wow, because having kids is more important to me, some of my roles have suffered.’ There’s definitely a couple of films I could’ve put way more energy into but I was like, ‘No, I’d rather be with my kids,'” he says.

Despite having famous parents, the actor says it’s important for him and Pataky to raise the kids and instil the same values they learned growing up.

“I don’t want them to feel like they’re privileged in any way,” he explains. “The fact that we have money and their parents are famous, that somehow they’re special, that scares me because we grew up with no money.”