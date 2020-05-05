Jerry Seinfeld Reveals ‘Comedians In Cars’ Is Probably Over

Don’t expect to see Jerry Seinfeld chatting with any more celebs while driving.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the comedian revealed that his series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” is probably over.

RELATED: Jerry Seinfeld’s Life Sucks In Trailer For New Netflix Standup Special ’23 Hours To Kill’

“We haven’t planned anything with that show, I kind of feel like if I did that tour,” he said. “I don’t know, I feel like I may have done that exploration at this point.”

Seinfeld also suggests that his “23 Hours to Kill” may be his last stand-up special, saying, “Don’t overstay your welcome. I’m not the biggest fan of people hanging on to the bitter end. My pattern is to leave just a little sooner than you think I was going to.”

RELATED: Julia Louis-Dreyfus And Jason Alexander Have Virtual ‘Seinfeld’ Reunion

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic also puts a damper on the idea of doing another special.

“I don’t think if you’re going into a theatre, and it’s only one-quarter full and everybody’s got 10 seats between them, I don’t know if that’s worth doing,” Seinfeld said. “Whenever that happens, I’m happy to wait. I don’t want to compromise the experience. I want it to be that great relief.”