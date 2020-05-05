Patrick J. Adams, James Lafferty Star In First Look At Nat Geo’s ‘The Right Stuff’

By Aynslee Darmon.

Disney+ is getting a good dose of (historical) drama with Nat Geo‘s “The Right Stuff”.

The upcoming series, from Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way production company, follows NASA’s Project Mercury during the height of the Cold War in 1959 and a group of the U.S. military’s most accomplished test pilots who become instant celebrities.

The pilots become what we know today as the Mercury Seven.

RELATED: Disney Moving Forward On Live-Action Remake Of ‘Hercules’ And Skylar Astin Wants In

“Suits” alum Patrick J. Adams, Jake McDorman, Colin O’Donoghue, Aaron Staton, “One Tree Hill”‘s James Lafferty, Micah Stock and Michael Trotter star as the famous seven.

The series is based on Tom Wolfe’s book of the same name.

Click to View Gallery

Casting Call: Stars Nab A New Role
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP