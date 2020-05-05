Tessa Virtue Reveals Boyfriend Morgan Rielly Is Quite The Dancer

Tessa Virtue’s boyfriend may be shy, but he’s got moves.

Appearing on Instagram Live with choreographer Samuel Chouinard, the figure skater revealed that Morgan Rielly, Maple Leafs captain, is also secretly a really good dancer.

“He would pick this up quite quickly, that’s the incredible thing,” Virtue said during a dance break in the stream.

Also, we love one supportive bf #TMo

💃🕺 Tessa said Morgan picks up choreography pretty fast and knew the moves from the Arkells choreo 🤧 pic.twitter.com/D42FWY2JgB — Ann ❄️ Ice (@icetalking) May 2, 2020

“When you helped with the Arkells video,” she told Chauinard, “I didn’t even notice that he was somewhere on the other side of the camera and we hung up the phone and he knew the whole thing. It was amazing.”

When the choreographer suggested Rielly join in on the dancing next time around, Virtue responded, “Well, I think he’d be a bit nervous.”