Miranda Lambert Reports ‘No Injuries’ After Farm Damaged From Severe Storm That Ripped Through Tennessee

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2018/FilmMagic for ACM
Miranda Lambert is thankful to be safe.

Following intense storms that swept through Nashville, Tenn. this week, the 36-year-old country star took to Instagram Tuesday morning to share a series of photos of the destruction to her farm.

“The storms that came through TN this weekend took a toll on our farm. So very thankful no one was hurt Including animals and structures. A ton of huge old trees just uprooted and snapped in half,” wrote Lambert.

The storms reportedly left 100,000 people without power, including Lambert.

She added in her caption: “I know, like us, a lot of folks in Nashville and surrounding area’s don’t have power. I think that’s the lesson, for me anyway. God keeps reminding us who’s in charge. 💙”

Instagram/MirandaLambert

This comes just two months after Nashville suffered a deadly tornado, killing at least 24 people, destroying homes and businesses, and leaving more than 50,000 residents without power.

Lambert is currently residing at her $3.4 million farm with her second husband, former NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin, during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

