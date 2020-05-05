Miranda Lambert Reports ‘No Injuries’ After Farm Damaged From Severe Storm That Ripped Through Tennessee

Miranda Lambert is thankful to be safe.

Following intense storms that swept through Nashville, Tenn. this week, the 36-year-old country star took to Instagram Tuesday morning to share a series of photos of the destruction to her farm.

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Is Overjoyed To See Dog Shelters Empty Out Across America Amid Pandemic

“The storms that came through TN this weekend took a toll on our farm. So very thankful no one was hurt Including animals and structures. A ton of huge old trees just uprooted and snapped in half,” wrote Lambert.

The storms reportedly left 100,000 people without power, including Lambert.

She added in her caption: “I know, like us, a lot of folks in Nashville and surrounding area’s don’t have power. I think that’s the lesson, for me anyway. God keeps reminding us who’s in charge. 💙”

Instagram/MirandaLambert

This comes just two months after Nashville suffered a deadly tornado, killing at least 24 people, destroying homes and businesses, and leaving more than 50,000 residents without power.

Lambert is currently residing at her $3.4 million farm with her second husband, former NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin, during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.