Jully Black Sings ‘This Little Light Of Mine’ For SickKids

Jully Black is giving back during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Canada’s Queen of R&B and Soul performed a virtual set for children at SickKids Hospital in Toronto, singing “This Little Light of Mine” to patients, offering words of strength and resiliency, while thanking hospital staff.
A big focus of the Child Life program is to help reduce stress and cope with hospitalization, particularly as the COVID-19 pandemic makes it harder for patients to connect with others.
Other celebrities who have made virtual visits as part of the Child Life program include Ryan Reynolds, Auston Matthews and Chris Hadfield.