Jully Black Sings ‘This Little Light Of Mine’ For SickKids

Jully Black is giving back during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Classified Delivers ‘Good News’ With Music Video

Canada’s Queen of R&B and Soul performed a virtual set for children at SickKids Hospital in Toronto, singing “This Little Light of Mine” to patients, offering words of strength and resiliency, while thanking hospital staff.

A big focus of the Child Life program is to help reduce stress and cope with hospitalization, particularly as the COVID-19 pandemic makes it harder for patients to connect with others.

RELATED: Brandy Drops New ‘Baby Mama’ Music Video

Other celebrities who have made virtual visits as part of the Child Life program include Ryan Reynolds, Auston Matthews and Chris Hadfield.