Kerry Washington Enlists Father Earl For Hilarious Coronavirus Series ‘Dad Jokes’

Kerry Washington is bringing some lighthearted fun to Instagram amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress debuted “Dad Jokes”, a new series dedicated to corny jokes, on Tuesday, featuring her dad Earl Washington and “joke expert” Beyoncé Knowles’ mom Tina Lawson.

“Soooooo my dad and I were thinking about doing a series of ‘Dad Jokes’ to spread love and joy in these crazy times,” Kerry wrote to Instagram. “But before we kicked it off we [had] to call in the joke expert, the creator of Corny Joke Time. She gave us her blessing and even spit a few Corny Jokes at us.”

RELATED: Kerry Washington Talks Pyjama Days And ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ With Ellen

And in the clip, the trio drove right into the funnies, “What did one eye say to the other?” Lawson began. “Between us, something smells!”

“When does a joke become a dad joke?” Earl asked. “When it’s a-PARENT.”

Kerry didn’t say when we can expect more “Dad Jokes”, but promised more will come.