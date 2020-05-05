Comedian Jim Gaffigan To Play Late Toronto Mayor Rob Ford In AMC Series

The story of controversial Toronto Mayor Rob Ford will be told in a limited-run series for AMC.

According to Variety, comedian Jim Gaffigan will star as the late politician, who became embroiled in scandal when video emerged in which he was allegedly smoking crack.

Jesse McKeown — whose credits include dark drama “The Sinner” and Canadian comedy “Letterkenny” — has signed on as writer and executive producer. Also listed as exec producer on the project is “Hangover” star Ed Helms.

“The dark comedy series would detail the rise and fall of the controversial Ford, who served as the mayor of Toronto from 2010 to 2014 after many years as a city councillor,” Variety describes the project. “He was infamously caught on video smoking crack cocaine during his 2014 reelection campaign and was known to suffer from other substance abuse issues.”

Gaffigan, who recently debuted his first standup special for Amazon Prime Video”, “Quality Time”, has also been carving out an alternate career as a dramatic actor, appearing in such films as “Chappaquiddick”, “Light from Light” and “Them That Follow”.

Ford served as mayor of Toronto from 2010 until 2014. He passed away from pleomorphic liposarcoma, a rare form of cancer, in 2016 at age 46.