John Cena Surprises Fellow WWE Champion David Castle

John Cena is surrounding himself with good company in the form of David Castle.

Cena surprised Castle at his Odessa, Fla. home ahead of his milestone eighth birthday. The “Playing with Fire” actor came stapped with a pair of WWE championships, signed T-shirts, a signed program, signed bobblehead, hat and some of his armbands.

Castle is fighting a Wilms tumour a.k.a nephroblastoma, a rare kidney cancer that primarily affects children.

The young man’s mom, Tammy Miller, told WFLA News Channel 8 the young boy was “filled with excitement and had tears of joy when he saw one of his favourite wrestlers.”

The photo above clearly shows Cena taking COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and gloves while visiting Castle.

Castle was diagnosed with the Wilms tumour on Oct. 25, 2019. His cancer was already at stage four. Miller says the young superstar “still has many months of radiation and chemotherapy to go.”