Little Girl’s Viral Song About Buttholes Prompts Celebrity Covers

This little girl’s song about buttholes is cheering up Twitter amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Songwriter Jolee’s mother, Lisa, shared a clip of the youngster singing her tune on Twitter and it quickly went viral.

“My kid wrote a song called ‘I Wonder What’s Inside Your Butthole’,” the proud mom captioned the video. “Quite honestly, it slaps.”

My kid wrote a song called,

“I Wonder What’s Inside your Butthole” Quite honestly, it slaps. pic.twitter.com/A65m6XeZ2r — Lisa Shmeesa 🦎🦎🦎 (@LisaRieffel) May 2, 2020

“I wonder what’s inside your butthole, I wonder what’s inside your butthole,” Jolee sings. “Maybe there is astronauts, maybe there is aliens, all inside your butthole. What’s inside your butthole, I always wanna know. What’s inside your butthole, I always wanna know.”

“If I recall correctly, this song was a stall tactic–type diversion to attempt staying up later,” Lisa told BuzzFeed News. “The one leg pushed up on the PJs are a telltale indicator that she’s at the end of the line, way past bedtime, and really needs to sleep.”

Adding, “Jolee has always been super performative and the funniest person I have ever known… she is always making up songs, and lyrics are her strong suit.”

Twitter loved the tune, even prompting some love from “How I Met Your Mother” alum Josh Radnor.

The actor and his Radnor & Lee bandmate Ben Lee shared their own cover on social media, “We loved this and did our own version.”