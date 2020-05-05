Vogue Apologizes After Jessica Simpson Felt ‘Bodyshamed’ Following Magazine Staffer’s Comments On Her 2007 Met Gala Appearance

Jessica Simpson is not happy with a former Vogue employee’s comments about her 2007 Met Gala appearance.

Simpson pointed out that the magazine’s article, “Only at the Met: An Oral History of the World’s Most Glamorous Gala”, includes a series of excerpts written by celebrities, designers, models and staffers, including Sally Singer.

In her recount, Singer looked back at the “Poiret: King of Fashion” event where Simpson attended with then-boyfriend John Mayer. But according to the fashion editor, Simpson’s breasts “maybe fell out” of her Roberto Cavalli gown on the red carpet and inside the gala.

“At dinner it was suddenly like, ‘whoa, Jessica Simpson’s breasts are across from me at the dinner table and they are on a platter and I’m looking at them,’” Singer recalled. “And John Mayer was putting his hands on them at the dinner table. He kind of reached down and I just remember thinking, ‘Oh, celebrities, feel free to play here. That’s what’s going on’.”

In response, Simpson called Singer’s comments “inaccurate” and “nauseating.”

“I have persevered through shaming my own body and internalizing the world’s opinions about it for my entire adult life,” she captioned an iconic photo of Sophia Loren and Jayne Mansfield. “To read this much-anticipated article about the classiest fashion event there is, and have to be shamed by another woman for having boobs in 2020, is nauseating.”

She added, “Feeling a little like Jayne Mansfield.”

Vogue gave ET Canada the following statement: “We are sorry that Jessica felt bodyshamed by the anecdote in our Met piece. That was never our intent, but we understand her reaction and we apologize for including it.”

The special Vogue piece was released on the first Monday in May, which is typically the date of the Met Gala. But this year’s event was postponed to October due to the coronavirus outbreak.