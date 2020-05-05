Samara Weaving Responds To Being Compared To Margot Robbie

Samara Weaving can currently be seen in Netflix’s star-studded what-if Tinseltown tale “Hollywood”, and the Australian-born actress discusses her new role in Ryan Murphy’s high-profile project for the latest issue of InStyle.

During the interview, Weaving, 28, is asked is she’s grown “sick of” comparisons to fellow Aussie actress Margot Robbie.

“No, never,” Weaving exclaims. “She’s gorgeous, keep them coming!”

In “Hollywood”, Weaving plays an aspiring young actress in late-1940s Hollywood whose father (actor/director Rob Reiner) is the head of the studio — which is then run by her mother (Broadway legend Patti Lupone) when he suffers a heart attack.

“Honestly, everyone was so friendly and warm and welcoming,” Weaving tells the mag. “I remember Patti was in her trailer and I knocked on the door, and she was singing and swearing and laughing, and she pulled me into a big hug and was like, ‘Oh, it’s my daughter!’ Same with Rob. It was great how comfortable they made me feel when we had to do scenes that required us to be really cruel to one another. To be really mean and awful to Patti LuPone and Rob Reiner — I was dreading that. But we just had a great time; I was swearing like a sailor at them and they were laughing so hard.”

Like many, Weaving is in self-quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic, and she acknowledges how fortunate she is compared to so many who are suffering right now.

“I’m in this constant state of guilt because I’m enjoying myself. I’m an introvert — well, an extroverted introvert — so I can have a good time just hanging out with myself indoors and reading books, doing puzzles and watching movies,” she explains. “But I feel guilty because I know so many people are suffering, and [the coronavirus] is already having a huge effect on a lot of people. I’m just very aware of the privilege I have at this time.”

The entire interview can be read in the latest issue of InStyle.